Maharashtra: Two killed, one hurt in bus-motorcycle collision in Nashik city

Updated on: 13 May,2023 06:38 PM IST  |  Nashik
PTI |

Prima facie, the motorcycle was speeding when it collided with the bus at around 2 AM near the Thakkar Bazar bus stand on Trimbakeshwar Road, officials said

Two young men were killed and another was seriously injured when their motorcycle collided with a Maharashtra state transport bus in Nashik city in the wee hours on Saturday, police said.


Prima facie, the motorcycle was speeding when it collided with the bus at around 2 AM near the Thakkar Bazar bus stand on Trimbakeshwar Road in Nashik.



Also Read: Mumbai: Driver runs over truck on man during argument over minor accident, held


Both the deceased aged 21 years. Their injured friend was admitted to a private hospital, an official said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

