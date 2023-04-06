Breaking News
Maharashtra: Two murders reported in one hour in Nagpur

Updated on: 06 April,2023 09:41 AM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

In one of the incidents which took place at around 11 pm on Tuesday, a man, identified as Dheeraj Chutelkar (30), was allegedly killed by his former neighbour Rajesh Manne (27) and the latter's associates over an enmity in Yashodhara Nagar area, an official said

Representative Image


Two persons were murdered over disputes in separate incidents in a span of an hour in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said.


In one of the incidents which took place at around 11 pm on Tuesday, a man, identified as Dheeraj Chutelkar (30), was allegedly killed by his former neighbour Rajesh Manne (27) and the latter's associates over an enmity in Yashodhara Nagar area, an official said.



Chutelkar had gone to Vinoba Bhave Nagar area where he had an argument with Manne.


Manne and his accomplices then allegedly killed Chutelkar with a sharp weapon, the official said.

Later, the deceased's brothers reached the spot and allegedly attempted to kill Manne, but he survived with injuries, he said.

Cases have been registered against Manne and the deceased's brothers under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention), he added.

In another incident which took place at around 11.30 pm on Tuesday in Pachpaoli area, one Umesh Nandeshwar (40) was attacked with swords and knives allegedly by a group of six persons over an old rivalry, another official said.

Nandeshwar was later taken to a hospital where he died, he said.

A case of murder was registered by Pachpaoli police against the accused, he added.

