Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray slams move by Calcutta HC judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay to join BJP

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday criticised the move of Abhijit Gangopadhyay to resign as judge of the Calcutta High Court and join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, Uddhav Thackeray also took a swipe at Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar while citing conflict of interest.

Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who resigned as judge on Tuesday, joined the BJP in West Bengal on Thursday claiming his "objective was to oust the corrupt Trinamool Congress regime in the state," as per the PTI.

Addressing a rally in Kalamb in Dharashiv district in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray said, "A judge resigned in West Bengal and joined the BJP to contest Lok Sabha polls 2024. He gave judgements against the Trinamool Congress. Now how can we say he would have upheld the sacredness of his work (as judge)," the PTI reported.

"Similarly, the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker (Rahul Narwekar) was given the lure of a Lok Sabha seat (by BJP) and a decision against us was obtained from him (in MLA disqualification case)," Uddhav Thackeray alleged, as per the news agency.

A day after he asked Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari to join the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and fight on an opposition ticket, Uddhav Thackeray claimed the BJP was out to "finish the political life" of former state minister Pankaja Munde.

Slamming the BJP for claiming he was not the president of his party, Uddhav Thackeray asked, if that was the case, then why was he invited to Varanasi and Gandhinagar when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah filed their nominations for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the PTI reported.

Speaking about semiconductor units being set up in Gujarat, Thackeray said he had nothing against the state or its people but its development should not be at the cost of others.

Criticising PM Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Uddhav Thackeray said courage should be shown to go to strife torn Manipur as well.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said his party was not finished off even though the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 'broke it' by taking away its legislators, reported the PTI.

The Sena (UBT) will "bury" the BJP instead, he said, speaking at a rally at Ausa in central Maharashtra's Latur district.

(with PTI inputs)

