Unidentified woman dies after being hit by state transport bus at Yavatmal Depot in Maharashtra

Unidentified woman dies after being hit by state transport bus at Yavatmal Depot in Maharashtra

Updated on: 25 June,2025 11:54 PM IST  |  Yavatmal
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

According to initial reports, the incident took place around 2.45 pm. The bus, bearing the registration number MH 40 N 8945, belongs to the depot and was operating on the Yavatmal–Pulgaon route. According to the driver, the bus was entering the station premises when an unidentified woman was hit near the parcel office

Unidentified woman dies after being hit by state transport bus at Yavatmal Depot in Maharashtra

The driver of the bus took the woman to the hospital where she was declared dead. Representational pic

Unidentified woman dies after being hit by state transport bus at Yavatmal Depot in Maharashtra
An unidentified woman died after being hit by a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus near the parcel office at the Yavatmal bus stand on Wednesday afternoon.

According to initial reports, the incident took place around 2.45 pm. The bus, bearing the registration number MH 40 N 8945, belongs to the depot and was operating on the Yavatmal–Pulgaon route.


According to the driver, the bus was entering the station premises when an unidentified woman was hit near the parcel office. The bus driver took the injured woman to a government hospital for treatment.


However, as the driver had not informed the depot manager, station in-charge, or any senior authority about the incident, the departure of the bus was delayed, causing inconvenience to passengers. Depot officials later attempted to trace the driver, but he was untraceable. To avoid further disruption, an alternative driver was promptly arranged and the vehicle was dispatched with passengers.

Around 3.15 pm, the driver informed depot officials that the injured pedestrian had succumbed to her injuries. He was subsequently sent to Awdhootwadi Police Station to file an official report.

It is prima facie observed that both the driver and conductor of the bus failed to report the incident in a timely manner.

The matter is under investigation by Assistant Traffic Controller Javed Khan, Traffic Inspector Harish Thorat, MSRTC Mechanical Engineer (Yavatmal Division) N Chavan and other officials.

A panchnama (preliminary report) has been conducted by Awdhootwadi Police, and a detailed investigation report is expected soon.

 

