Maharashtra: Unseasonal rains lash parts of Nagpur division; one killed, houses damaged

One person was killed and at least 23 houses partially damaged as unseasonal rains lashed parts of Nagpur division in Maharashtra till Saturday morning, an official said.

Unseasonal showers hit Wardha, Nagpur, Gondia and Bhandara in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the official from disaster management department told PTI.

As per the preliminary report, one person and four animals were killed, while 23 houses were partially damaged in the showers.

Crop losses were also reported in some parts, but the extent of the losses is yet to be ascertained, the official said, adding that panchanamas were being conducted in the affected areas.

According to the weather department, Buldhana received 41 mm rainfall, Amravati 28.8 mm, Akola 20.9 mm, Nagpur 18.7 mm and Wardha 15.6 mm in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Saturday.

The weather department has forecast very light to light rainfall in Nagpur and Wardha in next five days and light to moderate rainfall in Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Buldhana and Washim districts in the next few days.

Meanwhile, at least 457 farmers from four talukas in Gondia district have faced losses due to rainfall and the agriculture department had demanded Rs 25.4 lakh relief for them, an official from the district agriculture department said.

