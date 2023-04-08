Breaking News
Mumbai: Hospitalisations due to COVID crosses 100-mark
Messages sent to IAS officer against tree cutting at Aarey not offensive: High court
Mumbai water cut: Ambawadi locals try to save every precious drop
Mumbai: Another rapper booked for his political track
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Unseasonal rains lash parts of Nagpur division one killed houses damaged

Maharashtra: Unseasonal rains lash parts of Nagpur division; one killed, houses damaged

Updated on: 08 April,2023 01:41 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

As per the preliminary report, one person and four animals were killed, while 23 houses were partially damaged in the showers

Maharashtra: Unseasonal rains lash parts of Nagpur division; one killed, houses damaged

Representative image. Pic/Istock


One person was killed and at least 23 houses partially damaged as unseasonal rains lashed parts of Nagpur division in Maharashtra till Saturday morning, an official said.


Unseasonal showers hit Wardha, Nagpur, Gondia and Bhandara in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the official from disaster management department told PTI.



As per the preliminary report, one person and four animals were killed, while 23 houses were partially damaged in the showers.


Crop losses were also reported in some parts, but the extent of the losses is yet to be ascertained, the official said, adding that panchanamas were being conducted in the affected areas.

Also Read: Sharad Pawar's stand on Adani will not affect Oppn unity, says Sanjay Raut

According to the weather department, Buldhana received 41 mm rainfall, Amravati 28.8 mm, Akola 20.9 mm, Nagpur 18.7 mm and Wardha 15.6 mm in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Saturday.

The weather department has forecast very light to light rainfall in Nagpur and Wardha in next five days and light to moderate rainfall in Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Buldhana and Washim districts in the next few days.

Meanwhile, at least 457 farmers from four talukas in Gondia district have faced losses due to rainfall and the agriculture department had demanded Rs 25.4 lakh relief for them, an official from the district agriculture department said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you agree with the management`s decision of only letting devotees offer jal abhishek at Babulnath temple?
india national news maharashtra nagpur

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK