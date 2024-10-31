Breaking News
Updated on: 31 October,2024 02:08 PM IST  |  Pune
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Prakash Ambedker is being treated in the ICU for a blood clot in his heart. His condition is stable and he will undergo angiography, the VBA said in a statement

Prakash Ambedkar. Pic/ X

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) president Prakash Ambedkar was admitted to a hospital in Pune on Thursday after he complained of chest pain, his party said in a statement on X.


"Balasaheb (Prakash) Ambedkar was admitted to a hospital in Pune in the early hours of Thursday, October 31, for chest pain. He is being treated in the ICU for a blood clot in his heart. His condition is stable and he will undergo angiography in the next hour," said VBA on X.



The party said that Prakash Ambedkar is expected to be under observation for the next 3-5 days.

"VBA state president Rekha Tai Thakur, with the support of the party's election coordination committee, manifesto committee and media and research department, will be leading the (Maharashtra assembly election 2024) campaign of VBA for the next few days," the post said, according to the PTI.

The Prakash Ambedkar's family has requested that the privacy of the family be respected.

The family of 70-year-old Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, won't take questions at this time, the party said, requesting that their privacy be respected as they deal with the circumstances concerning his health, the post on party's X handle stated.

Further detail will be updated.

