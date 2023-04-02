Maharashtra: Vehicles carrying people for MVA rally in Aurangabad not allowed to reach designated spots, claims Ambadas Danve

The first rally of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was held in the Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal ground in the city in the evening

Ambadas Danve. Pic/ official Twitter account

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Sunday claimed vehicles carrying people for the MVA rally in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar city were turned away by police before they could reach the designated spots and diverted.

The first rally of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was held in the Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal ground in the city in the evening.

"Police are not allowing vehicles carrying people to reach the designated spots. It was decided to allow vehicles coming for the rally to reach the Jubilee park area.

But the vehicles are being stopped ahead of a petrol pump (nearly 1.5 km away from the designated spot)," the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council claimed.

He claimed vehicles coming from Jalna were diverted towards the Beed bypass.

