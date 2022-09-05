Maharashtra: Woman cop caught taking Rs 5,000 bribe in Latur

She was caught allegedly accepting the bribe amount at a bus stand in Renapur during the day, said Pandit Rejitwad, deputy superintendent of police, Anti-Corruption.
Representational Pic
A police sub-inspector was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 in Maharashtra's Latur district on Monday, an official said.
Renuka Balaji Jadhav (31) was caught accepting the bribe amount at a bus stand in Renapur during the day, said Pandit Rejitwad, deputy superintendent of police, Anti-Corruption.
The police woman had allegedly sought a bribe of Rs 7,000 from the complainant to investigate a case and submit a chargesheet in court in his favour, it was stated.
Following negotiations, the accused settled for Rs 5,000 and was caught while accepting the money, he said, adding that a case is being registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
