Maharashtra: Woman cop caught taking Rs 5,000 bribe in Latur

Updated on: 05 September,2022 08:05 PM IST  |  Latur
PTI |

She was caught allegedly accepting the bribe amount at a bus stand in Renapur during the day, said Pandit Rejitwad, deputy superintendent of police, Anti-Corruption.

Representational Pic


A police sub-inspector was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 in Maharashtra's Latur district on Monday, an official said.


Renuka Balaji Jadhav (31) was caught accepting the bribe amount at a bus stand in Renapur during the day, said Pandit Rejitwad, deputy superintendent of police, Anti-Corruption.



The police woman had allegedly sought a bribe of Rs 7,000 from the complainant to investigate a case and submit a chargesheet in court in his favour, it was stated.

Following negotiations, the accused settled for Rs 5,000 and was caught while accepting the money, he said, adding that a case is being registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

