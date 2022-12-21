Breaking News
Mumbai: Most-wanted mobile snatcher finally nabbed
Mumbai: FIR filed against four people for allegedly running job racket from within Mantralaya
Mumbai: Over 3,000 students out of school after BMC transfers them
Mumbai: Work to concretise 40 per cent of city’s roads yet to start!
Mumbai: Local with 12-car walkthrough facility wows WR commuters

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Woman found brutally murdered in Latur district

Maharashtra: Woman found brutally murdered in Latur district

Updated on: 21 December,2022 09:59 AM IST  |  Latur
PTI |

Top

She was found to have been hit with a stone and her face had been crushed

Maharashtra: Woman found brutally murdered in Latur district

Representative Image


A 40-year-old woman was found to have been murdered near Vasangaon village in Maharashtra's Latur district on Tuesday morning, police said.


The deceased was identified as Nandini Sonparkhe (40), said a police official.



Also Read: Maharashtra: Illicit liquor vend busted in Latur district


She was found to have been hit with a stone and her face had been crushed. The body was found behind a hotel.

The murder probably took place on Monday night and the suspect in the case was absconding, the official said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
latur maharashtra news mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK