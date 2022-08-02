Breaking News
Mumbai: Invest more in safety kits, medical insurance than T-shirts, says Dahi Handi committee to Govinda groups
US: Mass shooting in Washington, multiple people reported dead
https://www.mid-day.com/news/world-news/article/al-qaeda-leader-ayman-al-zawahiri-killed-in-cia-drone-strike-in-afghanistan-23238960
Mumbai: Two women held for trying to sell newborn girl for Rs 4.5 lakh
Kalwa-Mumbra commuters call off agitation on August 6
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Woman held for stealing gold jewellery from relatives house in Palghar

Maharashtra: Woman held for stealing gold jewellery from relative's house in Palghar

Updated on: 02 August,2022 06:38 PM IST  |  Palghar
PTI |

Top

According to the police, a woman had last month lodged a complaint stating that her house had been ransacked while she was away and ornaments worth over Rs 7.4 lakh were missing

Maharashtra: Woman held for stealing gold jewellery from relative's house in Palghar

Representative Image


A 26-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing gold jewellery from her relative's house in Nalla Sopara of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, a woman had last month lodged a complaint stating that her house had been ransacked while she was away and ornaments worth over Rs 7.4 lakh were missing.

A case under sections 454 (trespass), 380 (theft) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code were registered, senior inspector Vilas Supe of Nalla Sopara police station said.


During the probe the police examined the CCTV footage from the area and zeroed in on a woman, who was apprehended from Mahim in neighbouring Mumbai over the weekend, he said.

The accused woman turned out to be the sister-in-law of the complainant's son, the official said, adding that the police have recovered the stolen ornaments. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

palghar mumbai maharashtra news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK