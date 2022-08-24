Maharashtra: Woman pillion rider dies after falling off bridge as car hits two-wheeler; her kin injured

The deceased woman was identified as Bharati Tijare (35), they said, adding that her husband Raju Tijare (40), daughter Siddheshwari (8) and son Krishnaram (12), residents of Chirwa village in Mauda tehsil, were seriously injured in the accident

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A 35-year-old woman riding pillion fell off a bridge and plunged to death after a car hit the motorcycle near Mathni in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said.

The woman was going on the two-wheeler with her husband and two minor children when the accident occurred on Nagpur-Bhandara Road, around 50 kms from here.

The deceased woman was identified as Bharati Tijare (35), they said, adding that her husband Raju Tijare (40), daughter Siddheshwari (8) and son Krishnaram (12), residents of Chirwa village in Mauda tehsil, were seriously injured in the accident.

"The Tijare family was heading towards their village on a motorcycle and a car was also moving behind them. But the driver of the car suddenly lost control over the vehicle, due to which it hit their two-wheeler," an official of Mauda police station said.

The impact was so powerful that Raju's motorcycle hit the railing off the bridge and Bharati was thrown off. She fell on the bank of the Kanan river below and suffered grievous injuries. Her husband and two children also sustained serious injuries. Soon after hitting Tijare's vehicle, the car hit another motorcycle parked on the bridge, police said.

The five occupants of the car fled from the spot immediately. The injured were taken to a hospital, where Bharati was declared dead. The condition of her son Krishnaram is said to be critical, police said.

An offence under provisions of Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act was registered by Mauda police.

