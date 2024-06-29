The Chandrapur Police have registered a case against the woman's husband and in-laws after her mother accused them of harassing her daughter

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Woman poisons 9-month-old son, dies by suicide in Chandrapur x 00:00

A woman allegedly poisoned her 9-month-old son, who survived, before hanging herself in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, an official said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

The Chandrapur Police have registered a case against the woman's husband and in-laws after her mother accused them of harassing her daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the PTI, The woman identified as 27-year-old Pallavi Vinod Dhoke fed some insecticide to her baby and hanged herself at her matrimonial home in Shegaon (Bk) village, about 60 km from the district headquarters, on Friday evening when other family members were away.

After returning home, her family members called the police who rushed Pallavi and the baby to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, the official said. The baby was then shifted to a private hospital in Chandrapur and he is said to be in a stable condition, as per the PTI.

However, Pallavi's mother accused her in-laws of torturing her daughter over money. On her complaint, police registered a case against Pallavi's husband and his parents, the official said, the news agency reported on Saturday.

38-year-old police constable kills self in Nagpur

Meanwhile, in an another incident, last week, a 38-year-old police constable allegedly killed himself reportedly by hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on the intervening night of last Saturday and Sunday, an official had earlier said, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the cop was identified as Vijay Chaware. He was found hanging from the ceiling fan by his wife, who is also a police personnel, in their residential quarters in Gittikhadan area of Nagpur district.

According to the police, Vijay Chaware returned from police recruitment drive duty on last Saturday afternoon. He became upset after finding his wife not present in the house.

"The constable and his wife had an argument after she returned home, following which he locked himself in a room. His wife saw him hanging on Sunday morning," the police said, as per the PTI.

A case of accidental death was registered and further investigation is underway, the news agency earlier reported.

(with inputs from PTI)