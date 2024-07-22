Maharashtra: Zero per cent water storage in three Marathwada dams

The Jayakwadi dam, the largest project in the region, currently holds only 4.13 per cent of its water capacity

Almost 40 days into the monsoon season, three of the eleven major dams in the Marathwada region continue to report zero per cent water storage due to the lack of rainfall in catchment areas, according to a recent report from the divisional commissioner's office.

According to the PTI report, the official report from the divisional commissioner's office said the three projects facing critical shortages are Majalgaon and Manjara (Beed) and Sina Kolegaon (Dharashiv). Last year on the same date, these dams recorded water storage levels of 16.28 per cent, 3.24 per cent, and -14.45 per cent, respectively.

Currently, the three dams have a single-digit water storage, reported PTI.

The Jayakwadi dam, the largest project in the region, currently holds only 4.13 per cent of its water capacity, a significant drop from the 27.65 per cent storage reported on the same date last year.

Jayakwadi is crucial for supplying water to industries and urban areas in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna.

In contrast, the Vishnupuri dam in Nanded shows a healthier water storage level of 70 per cent, up from 53.61 per cent on this day last year, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, more than 700 houses were damaged, several roads were inundated amid heavy rains in Maharashtra's Vidarbha over the weekend, and intermittent spells continued in the region on Monday.

As incessant showers lashed the district in the morning, seven gates of the Irai Dam in Chandrapur were opened by one metre.

According to officials, 740 houses were damaged in the last 48 hours, particularly in villages in Chandrapur, reported PTI.

Water entered houses in Chandrapur's Chichpalli village after the retaining wall of a nullah developed cracks.

As per the PTI report, at least 33 roads were blocked due to waterlogging in Gadchiroli district, and five were gradually opened as water started receding in the morning, officials said.

According to district disaster management officer Abhishek Namdas, heavy rains pounded Paoni and Lakhandur for more than two hours, resulting in waterlogging, and residents were in danger, reported PTI.

A district search and rescue team evacuated villagers and sent them to temporary shelters, the official told PTI.

Reportedly, more than 100 people were evacuated from Asgaon (Paoni tehsil), Opara and Dholsar villages in Lakhandur tehsil of Bhandara district on Sunday night and shifted to temporary shelters.

As a preventive measure, the SDRF is on standby, and collector Yogesh Kumbhejkar is monitoring the situation, reported PTI.The weather department has issued orange and yellow alerts for the region, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at a few places in Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur and Amravati for the next two to five days.

According to the regional meteorological centre, Nagpur recorded 43 mm of rainfall in 24 hours, ending at 8.30 am on Monday.

The department has forecast thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate rainfall at isolated places over Wardha, Nagpur, Gadchiroli, Bhandara, Gondia and Chandrapur districts.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued an orange alert for Bhandara and Gondia for Monday and a yellow alert for Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal and Buldhana.

(With inputs from PTI)