In the last 48 hours, 740 houses were damaged, particularly in villages in Chandrapur

File Photo

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Heavy rains in Vidarbha, more than 700 houses damaged, villagers evacuated x 00:00

More than 700 houses were damaged, and several roads were inundated amid heavy rains in Maharashtra's Vidarbha over the weekend, and intermittent spells continued in the region on Monday.

As incessant showers lashed the district in the morning, seven gates of the Irai Dam in Chandrapur were opened by one metre.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials, 740 houses were damaged, in the last 48 hours, particularly in villages in Chandrapur, reported PTI.

Water entered houses in Chandrapur's Chichpalli village after the retaining wall of a nullah developed cracks.

As per the PTI report, at least 33 roads were blocked due to waterlogging in Gadchiroli district, and five were gradually opened as water started receding in the morning, officials said.

According to district disaster management officer Abhishek Namdas, heavy rains pounded Paoni and Lakhandur for more than two hours, resulting in waterlogging, and residents were in danger, reported PTI.

A district search and rescue team evacuated villagers and sent them to temporary shelters, the official told PTI.

Reportedly, more than 100 people were evacuated from Asgaon (Paoni tehsil), Opara and Dholsar villages in Lakhandur tehsil of Bhandara district on Sunday night and shifted to temporary shelters.

As a preventive measure, the SDRF is on standby, and collector Yogesh Kumbhejkar is monitoring the situation, reported PTI.

The weather department has issued orange and yellow alerts for the region, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at a few places in Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur and Amravati for the next two to five days.

According to the regional meteorological centre, Nagpur recorded 43 mm of rainfall in 24 hours, ending at 8.30 am on Monday.

The department has forecast thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate rainfall at isolated places over Wardha, Nagpur, Gadchiroli, Bhandara, Gondia and Chandrapur districts.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued an orange alert for Bhandara and Gondia for Monday and a yellow alert for Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal and Buldhana.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD),in a statement issued on Sunday, said that active monsoon conditions were expected over most parts of Maharashtra during the next 3-4 days.

(With inputs from PTI)