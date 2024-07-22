Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed officials to remain on high alert as numerous sections of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and the Konkan coast, have seen heavy rains

Representative image/ Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Maharashtra rains: Schools closed in parts of Vidarbha, Raigad including Nagpur x 00:00

Due to a heavy rainfall warning, the administration has declared a holiday for schools today in Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli districts in the Vidarbha area, as well as four tehsils of Raigad district in Maharashtra's coastal zone.

The India Meteorological Department predicts significant rainfall, with exceptionally heavy showers possible in isolated regions of Nagpur and adjoining districts in Vidarbha. Residents are advised to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, on Saturday morning, torrential rains disturbed life in Nagpur and adjacent areas, flooding low-lying areas and compelling authorities to transfer residents to safer locals.

The Raigad district, which is next to Mumbai, had heavy rains over the weekend. As a result, District Collector Kishan Jawale has declared a holiday for government and private schools in Mangaon, Karjat, Poladpur, and Mahad tehsils today. Teachers and non-teaching staff have been invited to assist with relief and rescue efforts, the report added.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed officials to remain on high alert as numerous sections of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and the Konkan coast, have seen heavy rains. He, amid Maharashtra rains, underlined the importance of receiving regular updates from the India Meteorological Department and asked the State Disaster Response Force, local administration, municipal entities, and police to plan properly for relief efforts, the report further stated.

Additionally, Shinde also advocated for studies of accident-prone regions, the adoption of flood prevention measures, and traffic diversions where necessary. He emphasised the significance of stockpiling food, medication, and relief supplies, as well as establishing temporary shelters for humans and animals.

Maharashtra rains: Mumbai continues to see downpours

Heavy rains continued to pummel Mumbai for the second day in a row on Monday, with some places receiving up to 34 mm of rain in only one hour in the morning. This downpour disrupted local train services between Kalyan and Thakurli stations on the Central Railway network during peak hours. According to officials, the island city received an average of 135 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8 a.m., 154 mm in eastern Mumbai and 137 mm in western Mumbai.

Three teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been dispatched to Mumbai to address any crises, as a high tide and heavy rain are expected in the city and its suburbs. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "heavy to very heavy rain in the city and suburbs, with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places" over the next 24 hours starting from 8 am on Monday.

A high tide of 4.59 meters is expected at 12.59 pm, according to the civic body. Between 6 am and 7 am, Malabar and Mulund Hill recorded 34 mm of rainfall, Bhandup 29 mm, Wadala East 24 mm, and Versova 20 mm.