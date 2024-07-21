Mumbai weather update: Heavy rains continue to lash city, MMR

The IMD, in its Mumbai weather update, has given the city a Yellow alert stating that heavy rains are likely.

Akin to the scenes that Mumbai and the metropolitan region witnessed on Sunday, heavy rains continued to lash the city on Monday morning. The Mumbai Traffic Police announced earlier in the morning that the Andheri Subway had been temporarily closed for traffic on Monday morning due to waterlogging. Meanwhile, the rail traffic on the Central Railway corridor has been hit as commuters reported a delay of at least 10 minutes; meanwhile trains on the Western Railway are running per schedule.

On Sunday, parts of the city were inundated as intermittent spells of heavy rain hit the city. The waterlogging caused disruptions in road, rail and air traffic. Several flights had to be cancelled, and rescheduled due to poor visibility amid the downpour.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai weather update, forecasted moderate to heavy rains for the city and suburbs. The Met Department also noted that there was a possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the next 24 hours.

"Moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy rain in isolated places in the city and suburbs," the IMD's Mumbai weather update stated.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 28 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 24 degrees Celsius.

The weather agency, in its Mumbai weather update, has given the city a Yellow alert stating that heavy rains are likely. A yellow alert was issued for Palghar and Thane districts as well while Raigad and Ratnagiri were placed under Orange alert.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, in its Mumbai weather update, stated that a high tide of about 4.59 meters will be hitting the city's coast at 12.50 pm on Monday and that a low tide of height of 1.55 meters will be hitting the coast at 6.57 pm.

In the 24-hour-period that ended at 8 am, the city recorded 135 mm of rainfall. The Eastern suburbs, BMC data stated, recorded 154 mm of rainfall and the Western suburbs recorded 137 mm of rainfall.

The BMC, in its Mumbai weather update, shared data on rainfall received between 6 am to 7 am on July 22 and it is as follows:

City:

Malabar Hill -34

B Nadkarni Municipal School wadala-24

Adarsh Nagar School Worli-19

Savitribai Phule Mun. School Worli naka-18

ES:

Mithgar Municipal School Mulund -34mm

Tembhipada Municipal School Bhandup-29

Vinangar Municipal School Bhandp & Veer Savarkar Municipal School Bhadup-25

LBS Marg Mun. School-24

Gavanpada Municipal School-21

WS

Varsova Pumping Stn-20

HBT Municipal School-19

Banana Leaf & Juhu Dispensary, Malpa Dongri Mun. School Andheri & Goregaon-17