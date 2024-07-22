Mumbai reported more than 100 mm of rainfall in 10 hours of the night

Mumbai rains/ Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Mumbai: Incessant heavy rain continues... x 00:00

After incessant downpours over the weekend, rains continued to lash Mumbai even on the first morning of the week. Almost all parts of the city registered more than 100 mm of rainfall during night hours and it has continued leading to waterlogging in several areas. A high tide of over 4 meters is expected to hit the city around 1 pm today; if heavy rain keeps its pace, the chances of widespread waterlogging are higher.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the average rainfall the island city received between 8 am on Sunday (July 21) and 6 am on Monday (July 22) is 104 mm. The eastern suburbs, the civic body said received 132 mm of rainfall and the Western suburbs received 122 mm of rainfall.

ADVERTISEMENT

The civic body stated that between 6 am and 7 am on Monday, Malabar Hill and Mulund areas recorded 34 mm of rainfall and other areas too recorded two-digit rainfall in one hour amid the heavy rainfall.

The BMC stated that the rail and BEST traffic have not been affected. However, road traffic has slowed due to waterlogging in some areas and due to potholes.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in the city and suburbs, with isolated places experiencing extremely high rainfall within the next 24 hours. A high tide of 4.59 metres is forecast at 12:50 pm today and 4.07 metres at 12:45 am tonight.

Notably, the rainfall remained below average until the second week of July, but the last four days have seen rainfall exceed the average for both months.

Rainfall from 6 am to 7 am (in mm)



City:

Malabar Hill -34

B Nadkarni Municipal School wadala-24

Adarsh Nagar School Worli-19

Savitribai Phule Mun. School Worli naka-18

ES:

Mithgar Municipal School Mulund -34mm

Tembhipada Municipal School Bhandup-29

Vinangar Municipal School Bhandp & Veer Savarkar Municipal School Bhadup-25

LBS Marg Mun. School-24

Gavanpada Municipal School-21

WS

Varsova Pumping Stn-20

HBT Municipal School-19

Banana Leaf & Juhu Dispensary, Malpa Dongri Mun. School Andheri & Goregaon-17

Average rainfall from 8 am to 8 am

CT: 135 mm

ES: 154 mm

WS: 137 mm