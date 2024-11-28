Breaking News
Day after order on Waqf Board, govt withdraws GR after social media backlash
WR to operate night block between Marine Lines and Mahim on Saturday
Three held for running prostitution racket in Thane
Congress must introspect about poll drubbing: Ashok Chavan
Mumbai Police nabs trio with multiple firearms, live cartridges
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Mahindra introduces two new EV SUVs models BE 6e and XEV 9e Heres all you need to know

Mahindra introduces two new EV SUVs models BE 6e and XEV 9e: Here's all you need to know

Updated on: 28 November,2024 05:05 PM IST  |  Chennai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Both models are part of Mahindra’s INGLO Electric Origin platform, marking a significant shift in the company’s EV offerings. The go-to-market strategy will roll out in a phased manner starting January 2025. Deliveries are expected to begin by late February or early March 2025

Mahindra introduces two new EV SUVs models BE 6e and XEV 9e: Here's all you need to know

Mahindra’s Electric Origin SUVs – XEV 9e and BE 6e launch event. (Pic/X @mahindraesuvs)

Listen to this article
Mahindra introduces two new EV SUVs models BE 6e and XEV 9e: Here's all you need to know
x
00:00

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Tuesday upgraded its electric vehicle lineup with the launch of two cutting-edge electric SUVs, BE 6e and XEV 9e at Mahindra Research Valley, Chennai. 


M&M Executive Director and CEO for Auto and Farm sectors Rajesh Jejurikar, "We believe we have a very competitive offering which will create a category," stated PTI. 


Ex-showroom price range for BE 6e and  XEV 9e starts from Rs 18.90 lakh and Rs 21.90 lakh, respectively. 


Both models are part of Mahindra’s INGLO Electric Origin platform, marking a significant shift in the company’s EV offerings. The go-to-market strategy will roll out in a phased manner starting January 2025. Deliveries are expected to begin by late February or early March 2025.  

Key Features

  • The company said that the BE 6e comes with a range of 682 km per charge while the XEV 9e features a range of 656 km per charge.
  • Mahindra claimed that the battery charges from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes and that it comes with a lifetime warranty on the battery  
  • Overall ground clearance of XEV 9e and BE 6e is 207 mm to ensure smooth rides. The SUV cars come with MAIA, which is Mahindra Artificial Intelligence Architecture for seamless driving experiences.
  • One of the quietest in-car environments with UV protection and smart air filtration.

To enhance the ownership experience, Mahindra is introducing 500 specialists from luxury automotive brands for pre-purchase test drives. Additionally, 400 tech experts will provide dedicated support, backed by Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai.  

The automaker is setting up an all-new manufacturing line for EVs at its Chakan plant, which has an installed capacity of 1.2 lakh units per annum.

Mahindra also revealed its new brand logo known as "Unlimit Logo," inspired by the infinity symbol. 

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 2,60,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility SUVs, information technology and financial services in India and is the world's largest tractor company by volume, stated ANI.

Mahindra Group has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate.

The group is also setting up a new EV manufacturing line at its Chakan plant with a capacity of 1.2 lakh units annually. The company has committed over Rs 12,000 crore to its EV business.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

electric vehicles anand mahindra chennai india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK