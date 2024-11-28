Both models are part of Mahindra’s INGLO Electric Origin platform, marking a significant shift in the company’s EV offerings. The go-to-market strategy will roll out in a phased manner starting January 2025. Deliveries are expected to begin by late February or early March 2025

Mahindra’s Electric Origin SUVs – XEV 9e and BE 6e launch event. (Pic/X @mahindraesuvs)

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Tuesday upgraded its electric vehicle lineup with the launch of two cutting-edge electric SUVs, BE 6e and XEV 9e at Mahindra Research Valley, Chennai.

M&M Executive Director and CEO for Auto and Farm sectors Rajesh Jejurikar, "We believe we have a very competitive offering which will create a category," stated PTI.

Ex-showroom price range for BE 6e and XEV 9e starts from Rs 18.90 lakh and Rs 21.90 lakh, respectively.

Both models are part of Mahindra’s INGLO Electric Origin platform, marking a significant shift in the company’s EV offerings. The go-to-market strategy will roll out in a phased manner starting January 2025. Deliveries are expected to begin by late February or early March 2025.

Key Features

The company said that the BE 6e comes with a range of 682 km per charge while the XEV 9e features a range of 656 km per charge.

Mahindra claimed that the battery charges from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes and that it comes with a lifetime warranty on the battery

Overall ground clearance of XEV 9e and BE 6e is 207 mm to ensure smooth rides. The SUV cars come with MAIA, which is Mahindra Artificial Intelligence Architecture for seamless driving experiences.

One of the quietest in-car environments with UV protection and smart air filtration.

To enhance the ownership experience, Mahindra is introducing 500 specialists from luxury automotive brands for pre-purchase test drives. Additionally, 400 tech experts will provide dedicated support, backed by Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai.

The automaker is setting up an all-new manufacturing line for EVs at its Chakan plant, which has an installed capacity of 1.2 lakh units per annum.

Mahindra also revealed its new brand logo known as "Unlimit Logo," inspired by the infinity symbol.

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 2,60,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility SUVs, information technology and financial services in India and is the world's largest tractor company by volume, stated ANI.

Mahindra Group has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate.

The group is also setting up a new EV manufacturing line at its Chakan plant with a capacity of 1.2 lakh units annually. The company has committed over Rs 12,000 crore to its EV business.

