Mahua Moitra booked for ‘objectionable’ remarks on Amit Shah

Updated on: 01 September,2025 07:42 AM IST  |  Raipur
Agencies |

Moitra sparked a controversy after allegedly saying that if Amit Shah fails to stop infiltration from Bangladesh, “the first thing you should do is cut Amit Shah’s head and put it on your table”

Mahua Moitra booked for ‘objectionable’ remarks on Amit Shah

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra. File pic

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur for her alleged “objectionable” remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint lodged by a local resident, a case was registered against Moitra at the Mana police station on Saturday under sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) and 197 (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), an official said.



Moitra sparked a controversy after allegedly saying that if Amit Shah fails to stop infiltration from Bangladesh, “the first thing you should do is cut Amit Shah’s head and put it on your table”. She allegedly made the statement while speaking to reporters in West Bengal’s Nadia district on the sidelines of an event on Thursday. 


The TMC MP alleged that the Union government was shirking its responsibilities on border security. The police official said that the complainant, Gopal Samanto, alleged that Moitra’s remarks were objectionable and unconstitutional.

The complaint also stated that a large number of Bangladeshi refugees were settled in the Mana Camp area in Raipur in 1971, and Moitra’s statement has created fear among them, as such remarks may provoke anger from other communities against them, the official said.

