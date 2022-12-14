Breaking News
Samruddhi Mahamarg’s first casualties: langur and blackbuck
Mumbai: Biomedical waste treatment plant to stay in Govandi for now
Mumbai: Woman, kin booked for extorting man for backing out of marriage
Mumbai: Bar, eateries thriving on illegal structures in Nahur along GMLR?
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Govandi flaunts a proud zero

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Your stats have exposed your lies TMC MP Mahua Moitra to Centre

Your stats have exposed your lies: TMC MP Mahua Moitra to Centre

Updated on: 14 December,2022 09:24 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

The manufacturing sector’s output declined by 5.6 per cent in October 2022 as against a growth of 3.3 per cent in October 2021, shows NSO data

Your stats have exposed your lies: TMC MP Mahua Moitra to Centre

TMC MP Mahua Moitra at Parliament House complex, in Delhi on Tuesday. Pic/PTI


Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday cited government data showing industrial contraction to question the Centre’s handling of the economy, and asked who is the ‘Pappu’ now? Participating in a debate in Lok Sabha on demands for additional grants for 2022-23, Moitra accused the Narendra Modi government of spreading “falsehood” about India’s growth and appealed to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to take control of the economy, which, she said, is going downhill.


Referring to the latest data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), Moitra said that while the country’s industrial output shrunk by 4 per cent in October to a 26-month low, the manufacturing sector, which is “still the biggest generator of jobs”, contracted by 5.6 per cent. “Seventeen of the industry sectors that make up the Index of Industrial Production have recorded negative growth. Forex reserves have fallen by 72 billion dollars in under a year,” she said. The manufacturing sector’s output declined by 5.6 per cent in October 2022 as against a growth of 3.3 per cent in October 2021, shows NSO data.



Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: 4 complaints clubbed into one FIR against Moitra for Kali remarks


“This government and the ruling party coined the term Pappu. You use it to denigrate and signify incompetence. But the statistics tell us who the actual Pappu is,” Moitra said. She added, “The ruling party [BJP] buys lawmakers for hundreds of crores of rupees and yet members of the opposition represent 95 per cent of the lawmakers under probe by the Enforcement Directorate.”

“This government has us believe every February that this country’s economy is going great guns, we are the fastest growing most efficient global player, everyone is getting employment, cylinders, electricity and pucca houses. This falsehood flies for eight to 10 months and the truth comes out limping after it,” The TMC leader said. “We are now in December and the government says it needs another Rs 3.26 lakh crores over and above the budget estimates,” she said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
trinamool congress Lok Sabha nirmala sitharaman national news india

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK