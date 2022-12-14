Your stats have exposed your lies: TMC MP Mahua Moitra to Centre

The manufacturing sector’s output declined by 5.6 per cent in October 2022 as against a growth of 3.3 per cent in October 2021, shows NSO data

TMC MP Mahua Moitra at Parliament House complex, in Delhi on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday cited government data showing industrial contraction to question the Centre’s handling of the economy, and asked who is the ‘Pappu’ now? Participating in a debate in Lok Sabha on demands for additional grants for 2022-23, Moitra accused the Narendra Modi government of spreading “falsehood” about India’s growth and appealed to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to take control of the economy, which, she said, is going downhill.

Referring to the latest data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), Moitra said that while the country’s industrial output shrunk by 4 per cent in October to a 26-month low, the manufacturing sector, which is “still the biggest generator of jobs”, contracted by 5.6 per cent. “Seventeen of the industry sectors that make up the Index of Industrial Production have recorded negative growth. Forex reserves have fallen by 72 billion dollars in under a year,” she said. The manufacturing sector’s output declined by 5.6 per cent in October 2022 as against a growth of 3.3 per cent in October 2021, shows NSO data.

“This government and the ruling party coined the term Pappu. You use it to denigrate and signify incompetence. But the statistics tell us who the actual Pappu is,” Moitra said. She added, “The ruling party [BJP] buys lawmakers for hundreds of crores of rupees and yet members of the opposition represent 95 per cent of the lawmakers under probe by the Enforcement Directorate.”

“This government has us believe every February that this country’s economy is going great guns, we are the fastest growing most efficient global player, everyone is getting employment, cylinders, electricity and pucca houses. This falsehood flies for eight to 10 months and the truth comes out limping after it,” The TMC leader said. “We are now in December and the government says it needs another Rs 3.26 lakh crores over and above the budget estimates,” she said.

