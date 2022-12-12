Major fire at plastic factory in Kolkata

At least six fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, first spotted around 11.30 am

Representative Image

A major fire broke out on Monday morning at a plastic factory in the city's Tangra area, where inflammable materials were stored, an official said.

At least six fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, first spotted around 11.30 am, he said.

No injury has been reported so far, the official stated.

"Fire brigade officials are trying to bring the blaze under control. Establishments adjacent to the plastic factory have been vacated as a precautionary measure since the entire area is congested. There are inflammable materials in the factory," he said.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, he added.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in the waste dumping yard of a hospital in Howrah district on Sunday, officials said.

There was no report of any injury or casualty, they said.

"There was an incident of blaze at Belur Hospital's dumping yard. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control within an hour," the official said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The spot where the fire broke out was not near the blocks housing patients, a hospital official added.

