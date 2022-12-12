Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: ‘Cops are trying to intimidate woman who lost child in taxi’
Mumbai: Khar resident finds wife, sister’s pictures on escort website
Mumbai: Row over child ICU at JJ hospital
Mumbai: Fix our education infra first, Kerala model can wait, says Educationists
Maharashtra: PM inaugurates Phase I of Samruddhi Mahamarg

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Major fire at plastic factory in Kolkata

Major fire at plastic factory in Kolkata

Updated on: 12 December,2022 05:41 PM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI |

Top

At least six fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, first spotted around 11.30 am

Major fire at plastic factory in Kolkata

Representative Image


A major fire broke out on Monday morning at a plastic factory in the city's Tangra area, where inflammable materials were stored, an official said.


At least six fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, first spotted around 11.30 am, he said.



No injury has been reported so far, the official stated.


"Fire brigade officials are trying to bring the blaze under control. Establishments adjacent to the plastic factory have been vacated as a precautionary measure since the entire area is congested. There are inflammable materials in the factory," he said.

Also Read: West Bengal: 34 injured in bus mishap in Jhargram

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, he added.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in the waste dumping yard of a hospital in Howrah district on Sunday, officials said.

There was no report of any injury or casualty, they said.

"There was an incident of blaze at Belur Hospital's dumping yard. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control within an hour," the official said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The spot where the fire broke out was not near the blocks housing patients, a hospital official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
west bengal kolkata India news india national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK