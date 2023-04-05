Breaking News
Mamata Banerjee appeals for peace on Hanuman Jayanti

Updated on: 05 April,2023 05:35 PM IST  |  Digha
PTI |

Her comment came on the eve of the festival and in the backdrop of the state witnessing back-to-back clashes and vandalism in different districts during Ram Navami processions

Mamata Banerjee. File Pic


West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged people to celebrate the Hanuman Jayanti festival peacefully so that there is "no problem anywhere".


Her comment came on the eve of the festival and in the backdrop of the state witnessing back-to-back clashes and vandalism in different districts during Ram Navami processions.



"Tomorrow is Hanuman Jayanti. I will urge everybody to celebrate it peacefully. There will be no problem if peace is observed. Bengal is the land of peace," Banerjee told reporters in this sear resort town in Purnba Medinipur district.

Religion is a personal choice, festivities are for everyone, she said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

