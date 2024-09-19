Banerjee emphasized the need for further safety precautions and called for the quick evacuation of flooded regions.

Mamata Banerjee. File Pic

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Panskura, Mediniput, districts affected by flood on thursday and voiced concerns over the situation. During her visit, she criticised the release of water by Jharkhand and the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), a central government organisation over the severe water flooding in the area, ANI reported.

Banerjee said, "This is Jharkhand that released the water, and this is DVC, a central government agency. The amount of water released has gone beyond 4 lakh cusecs. It hasn't ever happened in the past. We have done a lot to mitigate floods--5 lakh ponds, check dams worth Rs5 lakh crore. The Ghatal Master Plan, which was left to gather dust, we took it forward. DVC's total capacity is only 36 percent. Why don't they want to conduct dredging and desilting? Why should Bengal sink? No dredging in Farakka--Bengal and Bihar sink. DVC doesn't dredge, and Bengal sinks. They release water towards Bengal to keep Jharkhand safe."

She further added, "This isn't right. Bengal is like a boat." as cited by ANI.

As per ANI, Banerjee clarified that North Bengal floods are caused by surplus water entering Bengal from neighboring regions, such as rainwater from Nepal and Bhutan. Severe flooding has resulted from DVC's water releases in South Bengal. She further said that the current state of affairs has exacerbated Ganga erosion in Malda and other areas.

The Chief Minister alleged that DVC is making the current situation worse by releasing even more water.

They release more water overnight. These places were not wet before. I was informed by the Superintendent of Police and District Magistrate that this has happened now. Don't mess with water and fire. Stay in safe places, let the water recede, and don't return until it's safe. I've told the administration to provide as much relief as needed. No one should be left out." she said, ANI reported.

After inspecting areas in flood-hit areas in Paschim Medinipur and Hooghly, she expressed more concern stating "I'll be visiting Howrah next. I am in fear of what I've seen. I don't know if we will maintain any relationship with DVC. We will abolish our relationship with them if they keep sinking the people of Bengal,"

Calling the floods a "man-made disaster," she held the Union Government accountable for its "irresponsible" actions. Banerjee emphasized the need for further safety precautions and called for the quick evacuation of flooded regions in West Bengal.