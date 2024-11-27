Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Mamata Banerjee calls for action against those creating obstacles to laying water pipelines

Updated on: 27 November,2024 01:13 PM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI |

Banerjee also criticised the BJP, alleging that despite the state government carrying out almost all the work in laying pipelines for water supply, the saffron party tries to give credit for it to the Centre prior to elections

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asked the police to take action against those trying to 'create hindrances' in laying pipelines for water supply to households. Banerjee said she has urged the director general of police to look into the matter. The CM also said a recent survey has revealed that in some places, pipes were laid by the state's Public Health and Engineering (PHE) Department, but the water supply did not start. "Even soil testing was not done (in such cases)," she said.


Banerjee also criticised the BJP, alleging that despite the state government carrying out almost all the work in laying pipelines for water supply, the saffron party tries to give credit for it to the Centre prior to elections. "We purchase land, fund 90 per cent of this project... and pay for the maintenance. But during elections, the BJP claims that the central government did everything. That is not the case,' she asserted.


Banerjee said 75 per cent of village areas and 73 per cent of municipality areas have already been covered under the water supply programme. "The state government has spent Rs 55,000 crore for the project, and another Rs 66,000 crore will be spent to connect 1.75 crore more households in the state," she added.


