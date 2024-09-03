Mamata Banerjee govt to table anti-rape bill in Assembly on Tuesday

The proposed legislation seeks capital punishment for persons convicted of rape if their actions result in the victim's death or leave her in a vegetative state.

The Mamata Banerjee government will table the anti-rape bill in the West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday.

The proposed legislation seeks capital punishment for persons convicted of rape if their actions result in the victim's death or leave her in a vegetative state.

Additionally, it stipulates a life sentence without parole for those convicted of rape and gang rape.

Titled the 'Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024,' the legislation aims to strengthen protections for women and children by revising and introducing new provisions related to rape and sexual offences.

A two-day special session of the Assembly has been summoned on Monday in the wake of the rape-murder of a woman medic at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last month and the bill is scheduled to be tabled by state Law minister Moloy Ghatak.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has alleged that the special session was called without consulting them and it was a unilateral decision of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

