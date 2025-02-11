Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut stated that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has historically contested elections independently, whether at the Lok Sabha or state level. He emphasised that despite her decision to part ways with the INDIA bloc in West Bengal, she should maintain dialogue with the Congress.

Following West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s declaration that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will contest the 2026 state assembly elections independently, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut remarked that she has historically fought elections on her own, whether at the Lok Sabha or state level.

Speaking at a press conference in the national capital, Raut acknowledged Banerjee’s decision to part ways with the INDIA bloc in West Bengal but emphasised that she should maintain dialogue with the Congress, given its significance within the alliance.

"Mamata Banerjee has always fought independently—be it the Lok Sabha or the Vidhan Sabha. Congress is a big part of the INDIA alliance, and she should always continue to have dialogue with Congress," ANI quoted Raut as saying.

Banerjee had recently stated that the TMC would contest the West Bengal assembly elections on its own, without aligning with the INDIA bloc, which comprises opposition parties including the Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT). Despite this, Raut underlined the necessity of maintaining a working relationship within the opposition alliance at the national level.

Meanwhile, Raut also addressed the ongoing developments within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), particularly the recent meeting between Punjab AAP MLAs and party leader Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi following the party’s defeat in the recent Delhi elections. According to ANI, Raut defended the gathering, asserting that such internal meetings are standard procedure within any political party.

"AAP is governing Punjab, and its high command is based in Delhi. There is nothing wrong with calling a party meeting to strategise for the future. It is purely an internal matter of the party," Raut stated.

Regarding the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) inquiry into AAP’s allegations of horse-trading against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Raut noted that such incidents have occurred in multiple states and should be thoroughly investigated.

"Elections involve money, and we have seen its influence in Maharashtra. The same could have happened in Delhi. The investigation is at an early stage, and it must be scrutinised closely," ANI quoted Raut as saying.

AAP has alleged that the BJP attempted to poach its candidates by offering them ₹15 crore each to defect. According to ANI reports, Kejriwal accused the BJP of trying to lure AAP MLAs with financial incentives and ministerial positions.

"Some agencies suggest that the ‘Gali Galoch party’ (referring to the BJP) is poised to secure over 55 seats. In just two hours, 16 of our candidates have received calls offering them ₹15 crore each and ministerial positions if they switch sides," ANI reported Kejriwal as saying.

(With inputs from ANI)