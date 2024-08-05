Mamata Banerjee urges all to maintain peace in Bengal, avoid provocation

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday resigned and left the country amid massive protests against her government.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee/File Photo

Amid the ongoing unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed to the people of the state to maintain peace and avoid provocation.

Declining to comment on developments in Bangladesh, the chief minister said it is a matter for the Ministry of External Affairs to respond.

"I would appeal to all citizens of West Bengal to maintain peace and avoid all forms of provocation," Banerjee told reporters at the West Bengal assembly.

"Whatever decision the Centre takes on this issue, we will abide by it," she said.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday resigned and left the country, several news reports said, amid massive protests against her government that claimed more than 106 lives in the last two days.

