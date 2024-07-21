Bangladesh top court scraps quota

Breaking News
Updated on: 22 July,2024 09:39 AM IST  |  Dhaka
Agencies

Weeks of protests across the country leaves scores killed

Ahsanul Karim (centre), the petitioners’ lawyer, addresses the media after Bangladesh’s Supreme Court verdict in Dhaka on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Bangladesh’s top court on Sunday scaled back a controversial quota system for government job applicants, in a partial victory for student protesters after days of nationwide unrest and deadly clashes between police and demonstrators that have killed scores of people.


Students, frustrated by shortages of good jobs, have been demanding an end to a quota that reserved 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh’s war of Independence in 1971. The government previously halted it in 2018 following mass student protests, but in June, Bangladesh’s High Court reinstated the quotas and set off a new round of protests.


Ruling on an appeal, the Supreme Court ordered that the veterans’ quota be cut to 5 per cent, with 93 per cent of jobs to be allocated on merit. The remaining 2 per cent will be set aside for members of ethnic minorities and transgender and disabled people.


The protests have posed the most serious challenge to Bangladesh’s government since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina won a fourth consecutive term in January elections that were boycotted by the main opposition groups. Universities have been closed, the internet has been shut off and the government has ordered people to stay at home. 

bangladesh dhaka news world news

