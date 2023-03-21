Breaking News
Man booked by Nagpur cops for circulating posts with references to Nitin Gadkari

Updated on: 21 March,2023 09:36 AM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI

Man booked by Nagpur cops for circulating posts with references to Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari. File photo


The cyber cell of Nagpur police has registered a case against a man for allegedly posting offensive comments on social media which had references to Union minister Nitin Gadkari.


According to the police, the accused, Dattatray Joshi, made certain references to Gadkari in the posts circulated on WhatsApp.



On learning about this, Gadkari's office, through Twitter, urged the cyber police to register a case.


A representative of the senior BJP leader's office in Nagpur later filed a complaint with the police and demanded strict action against the person who made the posts viral.

Accordingly, a case was registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act against the accused, an official said on Monday.

