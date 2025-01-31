The most recent death brings the total number of suspected GBS deaths in Maharashtra to three

Representational Image

Listen to this article Pune: Man diagnosed with nerve disorder GBS dies in civic hospital x 00:00

A 36-year-old man with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a rare nerve condition, died in a civic-run hospital in Maharashtra's Pune district on Friday, bringing the state's total of suspected GBS deaths to three, officials said, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials claimed that the patient, who was employed as a taxi driver, was admitted on January 21 to the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) in Pimpri Chinchwad.

"An expert committee at YCMH conducted an investigation and concluded that the cause of the death was trauma to the respiratory system due to pneumonia, leading to severe difficulty in breathing," the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation said in a release, PTI cited.

As per PTI, the committee highlighted that the patient had also been diagnosed with GBS, with a "nerve conduction test" done on him on January 22. The immediate cause of the death was identified as severe "acute respiratory distress syndrome" (ARDS), it said.

The most recent death brings the total number of suspected GBS deaths in Maharashtra to three. Health officials report that there are now 130 suspected cases of the rare nerve condition in the state.

On Wednesday, a 56-year-old pune woman was thought to have passed away from GBS. On January 26, a 40-year-old Solapur man passed away from the suspected nerve condition.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is a rare condition that causes sudden numbness and muscle weakness, with symptoms including severe weakness in the limbs.

Most cases in the state are from Pune and surrounding areas. These infections, including the latest case, are likely due to contaminated water sources, PTI reported.

Campylobacter jejuni, a bacteria found in contaminated food and water, is believed to be the reason for the outbreak.

Maharashtra reports 130 suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome, two fatalities

The number of suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), a rare and potentially debilitating nerve disorder, has reached 130 in Maharashtra, particularly in Pune and other districts, according to the state’s health department officials.

As per PTI reports, there have been two suspected fatalities attributed to the syndrome so far, one involving a 56-year-old woman from Pune and the other a man from Solapur district. Both deaths have raised concerns about the growing outbreak of the condition, which causes rapid muscle weakness and numbness, often affecting the limbs and sometimes leading to life-threatening complications.

The health officials further stated that three new suspected cases were recorded just the previous day. Among the 130 suspected patients, 73 have been confirmed as suffering from Guillain-Barre Syndrome. Of the confirmed cases, 25 are from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) areas, 74 are from newly included villages under PMC, 13 from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation areas, and nine from Pune rural. Additionally, nine more cases have been reported from other districts of the state.



(With Agency inputs)