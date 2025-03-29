Breaking News
Flying of balloons, paragliding banned for 60 days in airport's free flight zone
Cops issue preventive order asking landlords to furnish tenant details online
Hotel brawl case against Saif Ali Khan: Actor Amrita Arora testifies in court
Mumbai Police use AI to track Mulund resident’s stolen phone; two arrested
Panvel Police arrest 27-year-old for fatally shooting man three days ago
Gudi Padwa Gudi Padwa
Home > News > India News > Article > Man dies after being found injured in Delhis park probe on

Man dies after being found injured in Delhi's park, probe on

Updated on: 29 March,2025 11:30 PM IST  |  Delhi
PTI |

Top

The victim, identified as Dilshad, was found in an injured condition in the park and was rushed to JPC Hospital. The doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said

Man dies after being found injured in Delhi's park, probe on

Representational pic

Listen to this article
Man dies after being found injured in Delhi's park, probe on
x
00:00

A 20-year-old man died after he was found lying injured near a park in Delhi's New Usmanpur area, an official said on Saturday.


The incident occurred on Friday evening, around 4 pm, near Durga Mandir Park in northeast Delhi, they said.


The victim, identified as Dilshad, was found in an injured condition in the park and was rushed to JPC Hospital. The doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said.


Senior officers, along with teams from the Crime Branch and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), visited the scene and launched an investigation. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, police added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news delhi india India news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK