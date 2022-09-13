Man dies after tree falls on his hut in Thane

The man, Pandurang Kashinath Diwa, died after the tree collapsed on his hut. His wife and daughter escaped unhurt

Representative Image

A 52-year-man from died after a huge tamarind tree fell on his hut in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday following heavy rains, an official said.

The incident took place around 6.30 am at Uttan in Bhayander area, a spokesperson of the district disaster management cell said.

The man, Pandurang Kashinath Diwa, died after the tree collapsed on his hut. His wife and daughter escaped unhurt, the official said.

Also Read: Thane resident arrested for 'objectionable comments' against Amruta Fadnavis on Facebook

After being alerted, local firemen and police rushed to the spot and provided assistance.

The police sent body for postmortem and registered a case of accidental death, the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal