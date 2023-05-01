Breaking News
Man driven on bonnet of luxury car for three km in Delhi's Ashram

Updated on: 01 May,2023 02:16 PM IST  |  New Delhi
A purported video of the incident also surfaced on social media where a man is seen clutching on to the bonnet of a moving car

Man driven on bonnet of luxury car for three km in Delhi's Ashram

Man dragged a cab driver for three kilometers on his car bonnet on Sunday night in Delhi's Ashrama area. Photo/Twitter

A 30-year-old cab driver was driven on the bonnet of a luxury car in southeast Delhi's Ashram area after the two vehicles had a minor accident, police said on Monday.


A purported video of the incident also surfaced on social media where a man is seen clutching on to the bonnet of a moving car.



According to the police, they received a call regarding an accident at Ashram Chowk at around 12 am.


The caller who identified himself as Chetan, a resident of Govindpuri, said that his Ciaz taxi was slightly hit by the Land Rover Discovery car at Ashram Chowk, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

When the car driver Ramachal (35), a resident of Dumri district in Bihar, tried to flee from the spot, Chetan sat on the bonnet of the luxury car, he said.

Following this, Ramachal drove his car up to Nizamuddin police station with Chetan sitting on its bonnet, the DCP said.

A PCR van stopped the car and Chetan got down off the bonnet, police said.

On the complaint of the cab driver, a case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) is being registered against the car driver and further action will be taken, they said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

