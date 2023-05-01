Mumbai Crime: Handler of gang that targeted citizens posing as senior cops held

Crooks would use threat of arrest to dupe victims, police suspect mastermind is abroad

The main handler, D Srinivas Rao, 47, was nabbed in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. Representation Pic

The Bangur Nagar Link Road police have busted a gang that would target citizens in various cities while posing as senior IPS officers. The accused would tell their victims that non-existent couriers who were ‘carrying drugs for them’ had been caught and that they were going to be arrested. Cornered, the victims would give the ‘cops’ money in a bid to extricate themselves from trouble.

During the investigation, it was learnt that the mastermind of the racket is abroad while his handlers are doing his bidding in India. According to police sources, the members would call their victims via WhatsApp and Skype and the display pictures and information would be those of senior IPS officers. This tactic would leave victims terrified.

Many cases reflecting this modus operandi have been registered in Mumbai and other cities such as Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad in recent months but no arrest had been made. An officer told mid-day, “The Bangur Nagar Link Road police were the first to bust this gang. They have arrested five accused, including the main handler, D Srinivas Rao, 47, who was nabbed in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.”

Before the recent arrest, the Bangur Nagar Link Road cops arrested two alleged scamsters each from Kolkata and Titwala a couple of weeks ago. During their interrogation, it was learnt that Rao was operating the gang on a commission basis. “He used to transfer the victims’ money by converting it into cryptocurrency for the mastermind,” said an officer.

A case was registered against the gang under Sections 34, 419, 420, 465, 467, 471 and 568 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 66(C) and 66(D) in the Bangur Nagar Link Road police station after two Pune-based women approached the cops earlier this month.

The gang, posing as a senior police officer, had summoned the duo to the cybercrime office claiming that a courier was found with drugs meant for them. After threatening to arrest the women, the scamsters duped them of Rs 6.89 lakh.

“When the matter came to the attention of the real police officer, he formed a team to track down the crooks,” said an officer. Rao has been remanded in seven-day police custody. “There are probably going to be more revelations in this case,” said another officer.

