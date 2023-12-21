Man gets life sentence for rape, murder of toddler in Maharashtra's Raigad district

A court in Maharashtra's Raigad district has sentenced a 32-year-old man to life imprisonment after convicting him for raping and killing a three-year-old girl nearly three years ago

A court in Maharashtra's Raigad district has sentenced a 32-year-old man to life imprisonment after convicting him for raping and killing a three-year-old girl nearly three years ago.

Aadesh Patil, who also faces nine more cases, was out on parole when he sexually assaulted the child from Pen taluka in the early hours of December 30, 2020, which resulted in her death, according to the prosecution.

Ajey S Rajandekar, district sessions judge - Raigad, on Wednesday held Patil guilty of rape and murder under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict.

In his argument, Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam had demanded the death penalty for Patil.

