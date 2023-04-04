Breaking News
Man held for creating fake Instagram profile of girl, sharing her objectionable photos

Updated on: 04 April,2023 02:49 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The girl and the accused came in touch on social media. The girl later refused to talk to him and ended all communication, police said

Representational Pic


A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly creating a fake profile of a minor girl on social media, posting her objectionable photos and sharing her mobile phone number, police said on Tuesday.


The accused, Arun Kumar, is a resident of Aligarh district in UP and worked as a labourer with a caterer, they said.



The girl and the accused came in touch on social media. The girl later refused to talk to him and ended all communication. After this, Kumar created the fake profile, police said.


A case was registered based on the statement of the 17-year-old girl. She alleged that someone created a fake profile in her name on Instagram, uploaded objectionable photos and shared her mobile number there, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

After an investigation, Kumar was arrested on Sunday, the DCP said.

His mobile phone, which was used to create the fake ID, has been recovered from him, police said.

