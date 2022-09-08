Man held for killing tenement owner for money in Thane

Breaking News
Updated on: 08 September,2022 11:22 AM IST  |  Thane
The victim, identified as Jijabai Kedar, used to live alone in a house in the chawl (tenement) which she owned in Wagle Estate area

Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his tenement's 65-year-old woman owner in Maharashtra's Thane city to grab her funds, an official said on Thursday.


The victim, identified as Jijabai Kedar, used to live alone in a house in the chawl (tenement) which she owned in Wagle Estate area. She had rented out some of the rooms there, inspector (crime) Sunil Shinde from Shreenagar police station said. The woman's relatives approached police on Wednesday saying she was not responding to their calls.

The police then went to the woman's house which was locked from outside. They broke open the door and found the woman's decomposed body lying inside, the official said.


The police suspect the woman died four-five days back. They sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem, he said.

Based on suspicion, a police probe team questioned a 27-year-old man who lived in the tenement and took him into custody on Wednesday night, the official said.

The police suspect the man killed the woman to rob grab her funds, the official said.

A case was registered against the man under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 201(causing disappearance of evidence of offence), he said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

