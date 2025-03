Man killed by contract killer hired by wife, her lover in UP's Auraiya

All three have been arrested. Sahar SHO Pankaj Mishra told PTI that the police received information about a man lying injured in a field on March 19

Barely 15 days after he got married, a 25-year-old man was allegedly killed by a contract killer hired by his wife and her lover in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district, police said on Monday. All three have been arrested. Sahar SHO Pankaj Mishra told PTI that the police received information about a man lying injured in a field on March 19.

He was admitted to the community health centre in Bidhuna and his family members were informed. Dilip Yadav, the victim, was later taken to Saifai hospital and subsequently to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh and then Agra. As his condition worsened, his family admitted him in a hospital in Auraiya on March 20. However, he died on the night of March 21.

The accused -- 22-year-old Pragati Yadav, her lover Anurag alias Manoj, and contract killer Ramji Chuadhary -- were identified on the basis of CCTV camera footage and arrested, the police said. Superintendent of Police (Auraiya) Abijith R Shankar said Pragati Yadav and Anurag hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Dilip Yadav. They paid Rs 2 lakh to Chaudhary to kill him.

