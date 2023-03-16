Breaking News
Man kills wife, 3-year-old daughter over his extra-marital affair

Updated on: 16 March,2023 02:10 PM IST  |  Meerut
Ashish Kumar (38) initially claimed that his wife Jyoti (35) and daughter Bhavya had slipped into a water body and drowned, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Anirudh Singh said

Representational Pic


A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing his wife and their three-year-old daughter after she had objected to his extra-marital affair in Sardhana area in Uttar Pradesh, police said.


Ashish Kumar (38) initially claimed that his wife Jyoti (35) and daughter Bhavya had slipped into a water body and drowned, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Anirudh Singh said.



However, a police investigation revealed that Kumar killed his wife by beating her with a stick and smothered his daughter. He also threw their bodies separately in a canal and the Hindon river, the SP said.


The accused had informed his in-laws on the phone that Jyoti and Bhavya had drowned.

The Sardhana police said to hide his affair, Ashish initially claimed that he had three daughters from Jyoti and needed a son. He also told them that the family had come to Gangnahar to offer prayers on the advice of a priest.

The police found the girl's body at Bhola Jhal; Jyoti's body was found stuck in a bush in Hindon river in Baghpat, about 20 km away from the site of the incident.

The SP said Kumar had told the police that he had an affair with a woman and his wife knew about it. They used to have a lot of fight over the matter, the official added.

