Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 136 cr on pre-monsoon road repairs
Mumbai: 2,507 people died on railway tracks in 2022
IIT-Bombay student death case: ‘Darshan Solanki, Arman had normal chat before suicide’
Rapper booked for 'defamatory' song: ‘My brother has been missing for 5 days’
Mumbai: Two questions that helped crack MBBS student murder
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Man loses hand in explosion while making bomb in Kerala

Man loses hand in explosion while making bomb in Kerala

Updated on: 12 April,2023 12:50 PM IST  |  Kannur
PTI |

Top

The incident took place around 11.30 PM on Tuesday near Eranjolipalam area of Thalassery in Kerala

Man loses hand in explosion while making bomb in Kerala

Representational Pic


A young man lost one of his hands and injured the other in an explosion which occurred in this district while he was allegedly making a bomb, police said on Wednesday.


The incident took place around 11.30 PM on Tuesday near Eranjolipalam area of Thalassery in Kerala.



Also Read: Maharashtra: Three held for killing shop owner in Thane


Police said that the explosion occurred during the alleged construction of the bomb and a case under the Explosives Act has been registered.

Further action would be taken pursuant to the questioning of the injured man -- Vishnu -- who is presently admitted in a private hospital in Kozhikode.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
kerala news Crime News india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK