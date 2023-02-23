Man posing as flight lieutenant and duping people on pretext on job in IAF arrested

The accused has been identified as Kamal Sharma, a resident of Vikas Vihar

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

A 39-year-old man was arrested from Banglore for allegedly duping over 100 people on the pretext of providing jobs in the Indian Air Force by impersonating a flight lieutenant, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Kamal Sharma, a resident of Vikas Vihar, they said. A woman, a resident of Libaspur here, lodged a complaint stating that she had come across one Kamal Sharma through online mode who used to run an NGO called "We Eliminate Poverty Now", police said.

After some time, he introduced himself as a flight lieutenant and duped her of Rs 12 lakh in the name of a job in the Indian Air Force, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, it was found that Sharma used to communicate with the complainant only via WhatsApp calls and chats. Later, he was traced at a hotel in Bangalore with a fake identity card of flying lieutenant, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

So far, three cases in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have been found registered against him and he remained in jail for 11 months in a case registered at Adarsh Mandi police station. A non-bailable warrant has also been issued against him by a court in Shamli, police said.

Police conducted a raid at his rented accommodations at Chhatarpur and recovered air force uniform (with name plate, ranks, badges, caps), air pistol gun, different stamps, IAF letter heads, call letters, etc, they said.

The accused posed himself as a flying lieutenant in the IAF. He was well versed with the internal information of the Indian Air Force and used it for defrauding people in the name of a career in the service, police said.

He also used to run an NGO since 2016 and organised camps at UP, Haryana and Rajasthan in order to induce and influence youths. He used to take candidates to different cities and met people in the air force uniform, they said.

