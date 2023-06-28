Man sentenced to death for raping, killing 8-year-old girl in UP's Auraiya

A local court on Wednesday awarded the death sentence to a man for raping and killing an eight-year-old girl in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh in March this year

Special judge under the POCSO Act Manraj Singh awarded the death sentence to Gautam Singh Dohre.

Superintendent of Police Charu Nigam said Dohre raped the minor girl and strangulated her to death on March 25. The girl was grazing her goat near her house when Dohre lured her away by offering her biscuit.

Dohre and the girl belonged to the same village in the Ayana police station area. Later, he was arrested.

Her body was later recovered on the information provided by Dohre.

The charge sheet in the case was filed within eight days of the incident and the court on Wednesday convicted the accused and sentenced him to death, the police officer said.

The additional director general of police of Kanpur has rewarded the police team with an amount of Rs 25,000 for their quick action in the case as the trial was completed within three months after they arrested the accused, the SP added.

