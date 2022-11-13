Man, sister-in-law held for husband's murder in Uttar Pradesh

Both accused have been arrested and sent to jail, an official said

A 21-year-old man and his sister-in-law were arrested for allegedly killing his brother, police said on Sunday.

Ayyaz, 35, who originally belonged to Bihar's Seetamarhi district, was found with his throat slit in his house, they said.

Amir, 21, confessed to the police that he along with his sister-in-law killed Ayyaz to conceal their affair.

An embroiderer by profession, Ayyaz had been living with his wife Sazra and their three children in the Khushal Park colony of Tronica city Police Station area since 2005.

"On the intervening night of November 11 and 12, Ayyaz was sleeping alone, while his wife and three children were slept in another room. Around 3 am his neighbours heard him shouting. They immediately informed his brother who lives nearby," SP (rural) Iraj Raja said.

Niyaz, one of the victim's brothers, told the police that he reached Ayyaz's house around 3.30 am and knocked on the door for at least 25 minutes but nobody opened it.

He then noticed a man climbing on the roof of the house through the stairs and jumping into the back lane. When Niyaz entered the house he found his brother's body on the bed in a pool of blood.

Sazra, according to police, said she did not hear her husband cry, the police said.

"We have arrested Sazra and Amir. We have also recovered a knife used by the accused," said the SP.

"The duo has confessed to be having and an illicit relationship of which Ayyaz had come to know about," said the SP.

Amir revealed that he and Sazra, both, were involved in the killing of her husband and also his failed escape.

As per plan, I reached Ayyaz home wearing a veil (Burqa), opened the door and switched off the light and we both slitted Ayyaz's throat.

Thereafter I climbed up on the roof by stairs and jumped in the back lane with the help of the terrace of Madarsa, he said.

Amir said that he hid the knife in a plot, and the blood-stained clothes in a box of his house -- both of which were recovered.

Both accused have been arrested and sent to jail, said the SP.

