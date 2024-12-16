Breaking News
EVM protest: Fadnavis asks Congress to look within over defeat in polls
Man injured after being dragged on car's bonnet in Thane society; one booked
Mumbai: 22-year-old man bitten by golden Jackal in Chembur
Mumbai Police start off Mahim Dargah Urs, 10-day fair begins
Extortion FIR an act of 'political vendetta', quash it: ex-DGP to HC
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Man trampled to death by wild elephant in Kerala

Man trampled to death by wild elephant in Kerala

Updated on: 16 December,2024 11:11 PM IST  |  Kochi
PTI |

Top

The incident occurred while the man was walking home after reaching the the forest-fringe village of Kuttampuzha on Monday night

Man trampled to death by wild elephant in Kerala

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article
Man trampled to death by wild elephant in Kerala
x
00:00

A man died after allegedly being attacked by an elephant in Ernakulam district, police said on Monday.


The incident was reported from the forest-fringe village of Kuttampuzha on Monday night, they said.


The deceased man has been identified as Eldose, a 40-year-old native of Knachery here.


The incident occurred while he was walking home after reaching the area by a bus.

Police said his body was reportedly found by some local people after some time.

"There is a protest by local people in the area. We are trying to resolve it. Other details can be divulged only later," a police officer said.

He also said that the area used to witness frequent straying of wild animals

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kerala wildlife India news national news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK