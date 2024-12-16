Breaking News
Two days after he was hit by a car in Borivali, six-year-old boy succumbs to injuries in Mumbai hospital

Updated on: 16 December,2024 08:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

The accident occurred on the evening of December 14 near Borivali (East) railway station. The boy had sustained head injuries in the incident and was undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital

Ganesh Yadav

Two days after he was hit by a car in Borivali, six-year-old Ganesh Yadav succumbed to his injuries on Monday.


The accident occurred on the evening of December 14 near Borivali (East) railway station. Ganesh sustained severe injuries in the incident and was admitted in a nearby hospital. However, he died during treatment on Monday morning.


Ganesh used to live in Virar, his mother Sonu, eight-year-old brother and three-year-old sister. 


On December 14, the boy had accompanied his mother and aunt to Borivali station to board a Mumbai local to Virar. While walking towards the station, a car struck him from behind, leaving him severely injured.

The driver of the car immediately rushed him to Shatabdi Hospital for treatment. The doctors said that he had sustained serious internal head injuries, as a result of which he died on Monday.

On Sonu's complaint, a case under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been filed against the driver, later identified as 52-year-old Surendra Sharma, said an officer from Kasturba Marg police station.

