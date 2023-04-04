Mangaluru: Man arrested for unauthorised possession of pistol

Police said that the pistol seized from the man identified as Shishir also had a bullet inside it

A man was arrested in Mangaluru for allegedly keeping a pistol without authorisation at his rented accommodation, police said on Tuesday.

The pistol seized from the man identified as Shishir also had a bullet inside it, police added.

Shishir was living in a rented house in Kadri police station limits and the arrest was made after the house owner complained to the police about the pistol being held by Shishir. The man has been staying in the house for the last five months, they further said.

During questioning, the man told the police that the pistol was given to him by a friend named Andrew Rodrigues. Preliminary enquiries revealed that Rodrigues was an accused in a murder case in the city in 2014 and was absconding after securing bail.

Further investigation is in progress.

