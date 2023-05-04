Breaking News
'Manhandling' of women wrestlers shameful: Rahul Gandhi

Updated on: 04 May,2023 12:06 PM IST  |  New Delhi
A scuffle had allegedly broken out between the protesting wrestlers and some police personnel at the Jantar Mantar on Wednesday night, leading to head injuries to a couple of protesters

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Pic/PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condemned the "manhandling" of protesting women wrestlers as shameful, and accused the BJP of never shying away from committing atrocities on the daughters of the country.


He also dubbed the BJP's slogan of "Beti Bachao" as a mere hypocrisy.



"Such behaviour with the players of the country is shameful," the former Congress president said.


"'Beti Bachao' is just hypocrisy. In fact, the BJP has never shied away from committing atrocities on the daughters of the country," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, while sharing a video of the players in which they are are accusing the police of beating them up.

A scuffle had allegedly broken out between the protesting wrestlers and some police personnel at the Jantar Mantar on Wednesday night, leading to head injuries to a couple of protesters.

The wrestlers have alleged that they were manhandled by the police personnel.

The wrestlers have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh.

