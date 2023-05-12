Breaking News
Maharashtra political row: Sena factions promise more action
IIT-Bombay student suicide case: ‘SIT is ignoring caste discrimination’
Mumbai: Year on, fire brigade still looking for suitable drone
Maharashtra political row: Verdict brings a lot more to the Shinde-BJP table
Mumbai: All Aaditya’s allegations are ‘baseless’, says BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Manipur Assam rifles soldier injured diffusing improvised bomb

Manipur: Assam rifles' soldier injured diffusing improvised bomb

Updated on: 12 May,2023 12:42 PM IST  |  Imphal
PTI |

Top

A defence spokesperson said that the crude bomb was locally fabricated and the soldier who was trying to diffuse it did not suffer major injuries

Manipur: Assam rifles' soldier injured diffusing improvised bomb

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Manipur: Assam rifles' soldier injured diffusing improvised bomb
x
00:00

A soldier from the Assam Rifles was injured while diffusing an improvised bomb in Saitan village in Manipur's Bishnupur district Friday morning, about 60 km south of Imphal, officials said.


A defence spokesperson said that the crude bomb was locally fabricated and the soldier who was trying to diffuse it did not suffer major injuries.



A day before, a policeman was killed and four others injured when suspected militants opened fire at them near Tera Khongfangbi also in Bishnupur district.


Since then police and army personnel had launched a combing operation to flush out the militants from the area, officials said.

Violent clashes had broken out in the northeastern state after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Also Read: Situation improving in Manipur, says govt

The clashes were preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations and tension between the Meiteis and Kukis.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

A total of 128 columns of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles or nearly 10,000 soldiers have been deployed in the affected areas.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india national news assam manipur

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK