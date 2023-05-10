Breaking News
Thane: Groom's car crashes into dancing 'baraatis' in Ulhasnagar, 11 injured
Mumbai reports 56 Covid-19 cases, active tally now at 429
Mumbai: ED conducts searches at Anil Jaisinghani's premises
NCB nabs smuggler with Rs 1.80 crore worth gold at Nagpur airport
Cyclone Mocha may intensify into cyclonic storm by May 10: IMD
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Situation improving in Manipur says govt

Situation improving in Manipur, says govt

Updated on: 10 May,2023 08:30 AM IST  |  Imphal
Agencies |

Top

60 killed, 231 hurt, 1,700 houses gutted in the violence: CM

Situation improving in Manipur, says govt

People rendered homeless due to the clashes take shelter at a relief camp in Cachar district of Assam. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Situation improving in Manipur, says govt
x
00:00

The situation across violence-hit Manipur is improving, with no fresh reports of any untoward incident, while curfew has been relaxed in all the 11 districts where it was clamped, officials said on Tuesday. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said that 60 people were killed, 231 injured and 1,700 houses, including churches and temples, burnt in the violence that rocked the state for the past few days.


Also Read: Manipur violence: With curfew partially lifted in State, people throng shops to buy essentials




“The situation is improving all over the state, with no reports of violence in the last 24 hours” The curfew has been relaxed for four hours in Imphal West and Imphal East from 5 am today. Similar relaxation is being provided in the other nine affected districts,” a senior official said. The clashes erupted on May 3 and were preceded by tension over eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

national news assam manipur india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK