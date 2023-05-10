Situation improving in Manipur, says govt

60 killed, 231 hurt, 1,700 houses gutted in the violence: CM

People rendered homeless due to the clashes take shelter at a relief camp in Cachar district of Assam. Pic/PTI

The situation across violence-hit Manipur is improving, with no fresh reports of any untoward incident, while curfew has been relaxed in all the 11 districts where it was clamped, officials said on Tuesday. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said that 60 people were killed, 231 injured and 1,700 houses, including churches and temples, burnt in the violence that rocked the state for the past few days.

“The situation is improving all over the state, with no reports of violence in the last 24 hours” The curfew has been relaxed for four hours in Imphal West and Imphal East from 5 am today. Similar relaxation is being provided in the other nine affected districts,” a senior official said. The clashes erupted on May 3 and were preceded by tension over eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

